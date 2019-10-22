COLORS OF CHRISTMAS Returns to the Cerritos Center

Annual Tradition Colors of Christmas

Returns to

the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

With Peabo Bryson, Oleta Adams, Ben Vereen, and Jody Watley

on Sat., December 14, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – For 26 seasons, the popular Colors of Christmas extravaganza has delighted audiences at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA). The lively annual tradition returns with Grammy winner Peabo Bryson leading an all-star lineup that includes Grammy nominee Oleta Adams, Broadway veteran Ben Vereen, and Grammy winner Jody Watley on Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. They deliver greatest hits and yuletide songs individually and collectively in this CCPA audience favorite. The show is sponsored by Robert and Mary Buell Family Trust.

Renowned R&B and Soul singer PEABO BRYSON has rocked music

charts with the No. One song If Ever You’re in My Arms Again; By the Time This Night Is Over; What You Won’t Do for Love, a duet with Natalie Cole; and Tonight I Celebrate My Love, a collaboration with Roberta Flack. His recent single, Love Like Yours & Mine, from his new album Stand for Love, debuted in the Top Five on Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart.

Cited by Billboard for his “premier silky” vocals, Bryson

won Grammys for his duet with Céline Dion, Beauty and the Beast, and his Oscar-winning duet with Regina Belle, A Whole New World, from the hit movie Aladdin. Throughout his career, Bryson has amassed a faithful fan base, critical acclaim, Gold albums, and a plethora of awards and honors for a long string of popular hits, including Count on Me, I Promise I Do, Don’t Make Me Cry, and the stirring 2007 song Missing You, which became an anthem for the U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

Rolling Stone magazine praised Gospel great OLETA ADAMS, noting that “[her] exquisite voice is an instrument whose high end vibrates in stunning clarity and whose bottom range resonates richly.” Since the runaway success of her 1990 debut album Circle of One, which went Platinum, and the hit Get Here, the four-time Grammy-nominated singer has impressed legions of fans and critics globally with her crossover into Soul, R&B, Urban, and Pop music. The New York Times hailed, “She dares to be overtly inspirational, vulnerable and loving.”

His portrayal of Judas in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar earned BEN VEREEN a Theatre World Award and a Tony Award nomination. His work in the Broadway

production Pippin scored him a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Vereen garnered an Emmy nod as Chicken George in the groundbreaking television mini-series Roots and took home the award for the 1978 musical special Ben Vereen … His Roots. The multi-talented entertainer has appeared in Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz, Chicago, Fosse, Wicked, Touched by an Angel, Oz, and The Intruders.

Named one of the “Greatest Dance Club Artists of All Time”

by Billboard magazine, Grammy-winning Pop-R&B-Dance powerhouse JODY WATLEY rocked music charts with the hits Don’t You Want Me, Looking for a New Love, Real Love, and the Top 10 ballad Everything. With the Shalamar band, Watley was the lead vocalist on Take That to the Bank and A Night to Remember. Her critically acclaimed album Paradise features the hit singles Nightlife and Dancer.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

