Walmart in Cerritos Recalls Over 6,000 Pounds of Pork and Turkey Sausage

BY BRIAN HEWS

More than 6,000 pounds of meat at the Cerritos Walmart have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination involving pork and turkey sausage patties from George’s Prepared Foods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announced today.

The products recalled:

Great-Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties

Use-by date: 10/16/19

Lot code: 1091971894

Great-Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties

Use-by date: 10/24/19

Lot code: 1171971897

Family Size Great-Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties

Use-by date: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19

Lot code: 1271972894 and 1291972894

