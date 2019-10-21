BROADWAY LIGHTS THE HOLIDAYS Comes to the Cerritos Center

3-D Theatricals Presents

Broadway Lights the Holidays

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., December 13, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Round up the family and enjoy a magical night at 3-D Theatricals spectacular BROADWAY LIGHTS THE HOLIDAYS at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, December 13 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $25. This Performance Partner Program show has a no refund, no exchange policy.

This brand-new, star-studded holiday showcase presented by 3-D Theatricals features incredible musical performances from WestBeat, the Voices of Hope Children’s choir, and surprise special guests. Popular 3-D Theatricals performers will also be present, including Cozi Zuehlsdorff (Dolphin Tale), Brennley Brown (The Voice, Dreamworks’ Dragon Rescue Riders), and America’s Got Talent semi-finalists. The evening also features a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas by Don Knabe and 3-DT’s T.J. Dawson singing holiday tunes. There will be a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting 3-D Theatricals’ youth outreach programs, which bring local students and their families to the CCPA throughout the year.

Now in its 11th season, 3-D Theatricals has established itself as one of Southern California’s premier professional theater companies. 3-D Theatricals has earned a reputation for fresh interpretations of Broadway shows featuring the highest caliber Broadway talent. The company seeks to provide Southern California with professional theater that includes Broadway musicals, plays, readings, and new works. It is 3-D Theatricals’ goal to increase arts awareness throughout the community and to nurture youth with culture and education.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

