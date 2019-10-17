Hawaiian Gardens Car Crash Victims Identified as Marco Vargas and Pang Choy

BY BRIAN HEWS

Marcos Vargas and Pang Choy were identified as victims in last week’s car crash at Pioneer and Carson Street on in Hawaiian Gardens.

The 2:45 a.m. crash involved three vehicles including a white Chevy SUV, a white sedan, and a gray Honda.

Officials have said that the white SUV and the white sedan collided first at the intersection before a third vehicle became involved after being hit.

Both of the drivers of the white sedan and the SUV, Vargas and Choy, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear at this time who was driving what vehicle as those details have not been made available at this time.

Meanwhile, the driver of the gray sedan was also injured and transported to an unspecified hospital in unknown condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff officials will be investigating the collision which is currently under review to determine which motorist caused the crash.

