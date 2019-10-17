DAILY NEWS: White House admits Trump used U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage for investigation into Democrats

President Trump held up U.S. military aid as part of an attempt to strong-arm Ukraine into cooperating in investigations of his political rivals, a top White House official admitted Thursday, stunningly contradicting the administration’s previous talking points.
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney unexpectedly took to the White House podium to effectively acknowledge that there was a quid pro quo involved in the Ukraine scandal that sparked the House impeachment investigation.
