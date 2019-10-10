SOKA University in Aliso Viejo Will Hold Open House for High School Students

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Click on image to view details of Lions Roar Open House

SOKA is nationally ranked in the top 25 Liberal Arts Colleges by US News & World Report.

STAFF REPORT

Attention all high school students, SOKA University will be holding their Lion Roar event this Saturday, October 9 and then again on November 11.

Soka University is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate school located on 103-acres in Aliso Viejo, California.

Just three miles from the beach (if you are a bird – nine miles driving) and located in the heart of Southern California’s abundance of cultural, educational, sporting and adventure opportunities. Soka University is nationally ranked in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges and Top 15 Best Value Colleges by US News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” See their Highlights brag page!

SUA offers an 8:1 student/faculty ratio (average class size 12) and study abroad is included in tuition so that every undergraduate spends a semester living and learning another culture. Proudly founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights and the sanctity of life, SUA offers a non-sectarian curriculum that is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs. About 60% of our students come from the US and 40% have come from more than 45 other countries.

Worried about the cost of tuition? SUA offers generous financial aid to both US and International students, with full tuition scholarships available to eligible admitted students whose earned family income is $60,000 or less. Additional scholarship opportunities are available for higher income levels.

Learn more about Lions Roar.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments