PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND Presents A TUBA TO CUBA at the Cerritos Center

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Presents

A Tuba to Cuba

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sat., November 23, 8:00 PM

“Preservation Hall keeps its jazz hot” – Los Angeles Times

CERRITOS, CA – The New York Times called PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND the “quintessential New Orleans institution” for its music, which was described as “amiable and easy to like.” The famed band embarks on A TUBA TO CUBA journey, retracing its musical roots from the storied city of New Orleans to the shores of Cuba, at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, November 23 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50.

The band’s A Tuba to Cuba documentary chronicled the group’s life-changing visit to Cuba in 2015, following bandleader Ben Jaffe as he retraced the connection of New Orleans Jazz to indigenous Cuban music. The trip and documentary heavily influenced the septet’s album So It Is, which explores what modern-day New Orleans music means by connecting the sounds back to the city’s Afro-Cuban roots.

Whether performing at Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center, for

British royalty or Thailand’s king, Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s mission for more than five decades has been to nurture New Orleans Jazz and introduce the distinctive sound to contemporary audiences worldwide. In 2006, the ensemble was honored with the National Education Association’s prestigious National Medal of Arts for its efforts. The Los Angeles Times praised the group and its cause, noting: “The tradition of New Orleans Jazz championed by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has to be the purest musical expression of the ‘melting pot’ ideal. … Preservation Hall defined that other characteristically American attribute: Where talent reigns, anything goes.” The New York Times singled out the band for its “drive, and funk, and … youth.” Preservation Hall Jazz Band began touring in 1963, performing with many pioneers of the Jazz scene, including Louis Armstrong, Buddy Bolden, Jelly Roll Morton, and Bunk Johnson. The group has also worked with legends Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, the Grateful Dead, and newer groups such as My Morning Jacket, Arcade Fire, and the Black Keys. While Preservation Hall Jazz Band still maintains a vigorous touring schedule, when the group finds itself back in the Big Easy, it performs traditional New Orleans Jazz at the French Quarter’s historic Preservation Hall building, the inspiration behind the group’s name. For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

