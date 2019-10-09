Legend Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way at the Cerritos Center

Legend Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way

at the

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Thu., November 21, 8:00 PM

“Paul Anka is the quintessential performer-entertainer, a master of presentation.”

– The Las Vegas Sun

CERRITOS, CA – The New York Times called Paul Anka “a polished performer, confident but not brash. There is charm and a voice that easily handles sentimental and swing songs. [He] could give lessons on showmanship.” The crooner delivers his and his idol Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Thursday, November 21, 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $100 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500. The show is sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes.

In ANKA SINGS SINATRA: HIS SONGS, MY SONGS, MY WAY, Anka honors the icon who has influenced him more than anyone else. The evening features Ol’ Blue Eyes’ classic hits, including I’ve Got You Under My Skin; The Lady Is a Tramp; That’s Life; Come Fly With Me; Night and Day; All The Way; My Kind of Town; New York, New York; The Best Is Yet to Come; and My Way, Sinatra’s signature song which Anka wrote.

With just one hit, Diana, Anka went from regular teen to a

worldwide phenom – at age 15. Written for the object of his teen crush, the No. One song sold millions of copies and paved the way for an illustrious run highlighted by more than 90 million album sales, television shows, movies, a Vegas headline act, and successful collaborations with music industry luminaries such as Buddy Holly and Connie Francis. With his music and career greatly influenced by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Lyman, and Chuck Berry, Anka continued his streak on the music charts with the No. One songs You’re Having My Baby, Lonely Boy, Crazy Love, Put Your Head on My Shoulder, and You Are My Destiny. Billboard named Anka one of the most successful musicians in history, a list that also includes Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Anka also found great success in writing songs for others. He penned The Tonight Show theme song; She’s a Lady, which was Tom Jones’ biggest hit; and Puppy Love for Donny Osmond. Anka, who also co-wrote the late Michael Jackson’s No. One worldwide hit This Is It, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993.

With his Duets record – featuring Sinatra, Jackson, Jones, Céline Dion, and Michael Bublé – Anka became the only musician to have had a record on the Billboard Top 100 Chart for seven

separate decades. Anka’s “ability to seize and hold a stage only seems to deepen with the passage of time,” cheers the Chicago Tribune. The Los Angeles Times concurs: “Anka is still a powerful performer who does what he does with consummate skill.”

For tickets or more information on Anka’s concert at the CCPA, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

