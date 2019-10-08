WDN: 1 dead after gang-related shooting in Norwalk

Detectives are looking for the assailant who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon, Oct. 7, in Norwalk.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim. Investigators still don’t know the motive behind the slaying.

Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Rosecrans Avenue just before 5 p.m. about a shooting, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She said deputies found a man with several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at UCI Medical Center at 5:29 p.m., Coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

