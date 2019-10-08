________________________________ ONCE _________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

I-5 Southbound Overnight Full Freeway Closure From Carmenita Rd. to Artesia Blvd.

Santa Fe Springs– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight full freeway closure of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) southbound between Carmenita Rd. and Artesia Blvd. and other lane closures to demolish old traffic barriers and stripe lanes in preparation to open a fourth freeway lane. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows: 

From 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9:

  • Southbound I-5 all lanes closed from Carmenita Rd. to Artesia Blvd.
  • Northbound I-5 two left lanes closed from Artesia Blvd. to Carmenita Rd. (Only right lane open).
  • Southbound I-605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) connector to southbound I-5 closed.
  • Traffic barrier demolition. 

Detour: southbound traffic will be detoured off at Carmenita Rd. and directed back on to I-5 at Artesia Blvd.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 & repeating the night of Wednesday, Oct. 9:

  • Northbound I-5 left lane closed from north of Valley View Ave. to Florence Ave.
  • Striping lanes.

