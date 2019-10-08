I-5 Southbound Overnight Full Freeway Closure From Carmenita Rd. to Artesia Blvd.

Santa Fe Springs– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight full freeway closure of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) southbound between Carmenita Rd. and Artesia Blvd. and other lane closures to demolish old traffic barriers and stripe lanes in preparation to open a fourth freeway lane. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
From 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9:
Detour: southbound traffic will be detoured off at Carmenita Rd. and directed back on to I-5 at Artesia Blvd.
From 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 & repeating the night of Wednesday, Oct. 9:
