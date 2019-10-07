Man Shot ‘Several Times’ Killed in Norwalk

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man. The incident occurred Monday, October 7, 2019, at approximately 4:52 p.m., on the 12500 block of Rosecrans Avenue, in the city of Norwalk.



Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to Norwalk Station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival they located the victim who was suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, a male Hispanic adult, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no known motive for the crime at this time.



The only suspect information is a dark colored sedan.



The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.



