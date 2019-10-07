Cerritos Town Hall Meeting on Public Safety Set for October 16

STAFF REPORT

The community is invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on public safety on Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. at Cerritos Park East (13234 E. 166th Street in Cerritos).

Representatives from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/

Community Safety Center will present detailed information about crime in Cerritos, regional crime trends and crime prevention information. Featured topics will include Sheriff’s Aero Bureau operations, the City’s enhanced Neighborhood Watch program and two insightful criminal case studies. A security expert from Best Buy will be present with a display of home security products. The meeting will include a question-and-answer session.

Speaking at the event will be City of Cerritos Public Safety Manager Daryl Evans, Cerritos Sheriff’s Station Captain Joseph Nuñez, Lieutenant Ann Devane and Detective Sergeant Paul Ramirez.

For more information, contact the Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266.

