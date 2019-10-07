Cerritos Center Presents HARLEM 100 FEATURING MWENSO & THE SHAKES

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents

Harlem 100

Featuring Mwenso & The Shakes –

Celebrating The 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance

on Sun., November 17, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Harlem 100 celebrates one of the most

influential artistic movements of our country and gives insight into Harlem then and now. See for yourself on Sunday, November 17 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $50.

One hundred years after one of the most culturally significant periods in human history, Harlem is in the midst of a resurging creative movement sparked by the centenarian embers left by the wildfire that was the Harlem Renaissance. The Harlem Renaissance has since proven to be an unrivaled period of brilliance in both profound intelligent expression and pre-eminent entertainment.

Created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum in

Harlem, HARLEM 100

FEATURING MWENSO & THE SHAKES – CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE captures the sights and sounds of the city when legendary artists such as Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes and Billie Holiday made Harlem the cultural center of the country. Hosted by Michael Mwenso, Harlem 100 presents the most exciting Harlem musicians and dancers in a modern variety show and pays homage to the presentations made famous in the Apollo Theater, the Cotton Club, and other celebrated venues of the Harlem Renaissance. Featuring the music of Waller, Ellington, Holiday, Bessie Smith, and Ethel Waters, the multi-media show also includes a nine-piece band with three dancers. For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

