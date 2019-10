Cal State Long Beach on Lockdown After Receiving Credible Threat

Staff Report

News outlets are reporting the Cal State Long Beach is on lockdown after a credible threat. HMG will update when available.

Cal State Long Beach spokesman Gregory Woods said the campuswas ordered to shelter in place due to an “abundance of caution.” Details of the threat were not immediately available.

