Bellflower Crime Summary Sept. 17-30

Over the past two weeks there have been (39) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (40) incidents during the previous two weeks.
The greatest number of incidents occurred on Tuesdays (12) and Wednesday (8).
Break-down of crimes:
Aggravated Assault (7)
Robbery (4)
Grand Theft Auto (13)
Theft from Motor Vehicle (2)
Burglary (7, 4 Residential and 3 Commercial)
Other thefts (6)
There were (4) robberies during this time period.
1) (9/18- Morning): Suspect entered location and grabbed 6 boxes of baby diapers and exited the location without paying for items.
2) (9/24- Early Morning): Suspect entered location and took various items and exited location and fled out of view.
3) (9/25- Evening): Victim was robbed by unknown suspects in motel room.
4) (9/28-Early Morning): Victim was in parking lot of location when he was approached by suspect at gunpoint and robbed of money and vehicle.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply