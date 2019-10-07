Bellflower Crime Summary Sept. 17-30

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Over the past two weeks there have been (39) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (40) incidents during the previous two weeks.

The greatest number of incidents occurred on Tuesdays (12) and Wednesday (8).

Break-down of crimes:

Aggravated Assault (7)

Robbery (4)

Grand Theft Auto (13)

Theft from Motor Vehicle (2)

Burglary (7, 4 Residential and 3 Commercial)

Other thefts (6)

There were (4) robberies during this time period.

1) (9/18- Morning): Suspect entered location and grabbed 6 boxes of baby diapers and exited the location without paying for items.

2) (9/24- Early Morning): Suspect entered location and took various items and exited location and fled out of view.

3) (9/25- Evening): Victim was robbed by unknown suspects in motel room.

4) (9/28-Early Morning): Victim was in parking lot of location when he was approached by suspect at gunpoint and robbed of money and vehicle.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments