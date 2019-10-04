Cerritos City Council Candidate Jennifer Hong to Hold Campaign Kick-Off Event

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Jennifer Hong

STAFF REPORT

Cerritos City Council candidate Jennifer Hong will hold a campaign kick-off event on Saturday Oct. 12 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Shadow Park Clubhouse located at 12770 Alconbury St. in Cerritos.

No registration is needed, for more information, please call 562-964-9388 or email [email protected]

A current Cerritos Planning Commissioner, Hong announced her candidacy for the Cerritos City Council in the upcoming March 3, 2020 election in August.

Commissioner Hong has served on the Planning Commission for the past two years including Vice Chair in 2017 and as Chairperson 2018.

Commissioner Hong’s service has included the Let Freedom Ring Committee, which is responsible for the Fourth of July festivities each year, serving from 2007-2009 and 2011-2017.

Hong Chaired the committee in 2015.

In addition, Commissioner Hong also held the position of Secretary of the Formosa Senior Association, Inc. (based in Cerritos), from 2012-2014, and is an active member of the Women’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos and the Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos.

Commissioner Hong remains actively involved in the Global Apparel Industry, and is a proven successful entrepreneur.

She operated a successful garment business headquarter in Cerritos with offices and showrooms in Los Angeles and New York City.

Commissioner Hong lives with her husband, William Palmer, in Cerritos, where they have been proud residents for over 35 years with two adult sons.

Commissioner Hong is endorsed by (partial list):

• Hon. Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem

• Hon. Grace Hu, Councilmember and 3 Term Mayor

• Hon. Mark E. Pulido, Councilmember and 2 Term Mayor

• Hon. Shin Liu, Cerritos College Trustee

• Hon. Diana Needham, Chair of Parks and Recreation Commission and 3 Term Mayor

• Commissioner Tatiana Bui, Cerritos Planning Commission and 2 Term Chair

• Commissioner Mansour Meisami, Property Preservation Commission.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments