Walmart to Close Norwalk Store in November

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Norwalk, CA – The City of Norwalk was informed this morning that the Walmart store at 1729 Imperial Hwy will be closing its doors early November 2019.

In a release, Norwalk wrote, “City staff immediately reached out Walmart management following notification for clarification on their plans. Walmart is a valued local business, as well as community partner; we are saddened for its impact on the approximate 200 store employees and impact on community before the start of the holiday shopping season.”

“We have expressed to Walmart our desire to assist in discussions to find any way feasible to help them remain open. The City of Norwalk will continue to expand all efforts and resources to ensure our community have access to current and future local work opportunities and enhanced retail and dining options.”

Walmart stated, “After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close the Walmart Discount Store at 11729 Imperial Hwy Rd in Norwalk. The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance. We invite our customers to shop at our nearby stores – including our Supercenters at 9001 Apollo Way in Downey and 13310 Telegraph Rd in Santa Fe Springs – and on Walmart.com. We will continue to serve customers in new ways across California through expanded Online Grocery, store remodels and many other innovations aimed at saving them time and money. We will also continue our investments in training to give our associates the skills to succeed and a path to grow their careers.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments