ERIC BURDON & THE ANIMALS Shake Things Up at the Cerritos Center

Eric Burdon & The Animals

Shake Things Up

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Sat., November 16, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – ERIC BURDON & THE ANIMALS rock the Cerritos

Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, November 16 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Burdon was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “100 Greatest Voices of All Time.” The prolific front man of The Animals helped shape the Rock landscape with his soulful vocals in the iconic favorite House of the Rising Sun. Burdon’s other hits include Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, the Vietnam-era anthem We Gotta Get Out of This Place, San Franciscan Nights, and Monterey. Over the course of his five-decade career, Burdon has released nearly 50 records as a solo artist and with the British Invasion band The Animals and the Funk group War. He has shared the stage with legends Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Witherspoon, Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Iggy Pop.

In 1986, Burdon published his autobiography, I Used to Be an Animal, But I’m All Right Now. In 2012, he released the album ‘Til Your River Runs Dry.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

