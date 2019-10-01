DAVIS GAINES and DALE KRISTIEN: TOGETHER, AGAIN … FOR THE FIRST TIME! at the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents

Together, Again … for the First Time!

Davis Gaines and Dale Kristien

on Fri., November 15, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Twenty-five years since the record-breaking Los Angeles run of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, DAVIS GAINES and DALE KRISTIEN – L.A.’s longest-running Phantom and Christine – reunite for their first concert together. The stage veterans will perform solos and duets from their favorite Broadway shows, share stories, and reminisce about their long careers in TOGETHER, AGAIN … FOR THE FIRST TIME! at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, November 15 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50.

Gaines performed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera more than 2,000 times during his run on Broadway, in Los Angeles, and in San Francisco (where he received the Bay Area Critics’ Award for Best Actor). He was chosen by Hal Prince and Lloyd Webber to play the lead role in the world premiere of Whistle Down the Wind. Other credits include Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! (with Carol Channing), Camelot (with Richard Burton), and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (with Alexis Smith). Gaines’ Off-Broadway appearances include Des McAnuff’s The Death of Von Richthofen as Witnessed From Earth, The One Two Three Four Five, Assassins, She Loves Me, and Forbidden Broadway.

Gaines made his New York City Opera debut in The New Moon and appeared in the concert versions of Parade, Sitting Pretty, and The Cat and the Fiddle. He appeared in Two’s a Crowd, Man of La Mancha, Lend Me a Tenor, Evita, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Les Misérables. His portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in SILENCE! The Musical earned him an L.A. Weekly Award for “Best Male Musical Performance.” His long list of credits includes Kiss Me, Kate; I Do! I Do!; Oklahoma!; Man of La Mancha; and Camelot.

Kristien portrayed Christine in Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in more than 1,700 performances on Broadway and Los Angeles. She teamed up with Michael Crawford for the Broadway version and they premiered the Los Angeles show. She performed with Richard Burton and Richard Harris in revivals of the classic Camelot and has worked on Broadway’s Show Boat, The Sound of Music, and The King and I. For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments