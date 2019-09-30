Primatologist MIREYA MAYOR Shares Adventures in PINK BOOTS AND A MACHETE at the Cerritos Center

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Noted Primatologist Mireya Mayor

Shares Her Adventures

in Pink Books and a Machete

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Thu., November 14, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Hailed as a “female Indiana Jones” and an

inspiration to young women interested in science and exploration, Emmy-nominated wildlife correspondent MIREYA MAYOR offers a

behind-the-scenes look at the hardships and danger of life in the field (along with the moments of discovery that make it all worthwhile) in PINK BOOTS AND A MACHETE at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $45. Respected primatologist and audacious explorer, Mayor has

survived poisonous insect bites, been charged by gorillas, and chased by elephants. Yet, she keeps going back for more! A mother of six, the anthropologist for the National Geographic Channel was a former NFL cheerleader who became a National Science Foundation Fellow, a Fulbright Scholar, and the author of the acclaimed book Pink Boots and a Machete: My Journey From NFL Cheerleader to National Geographic Explorer. A global champion of the wild, Mayor often embarks on

explorations with little more than a backpack, notebooks, and hiking boots to some of the wildest and most remote places on earth. Her escapades have included drinking cow blood in Tanzania, swimming with sharks, sharing a raw goat kidney with the Maasai warriors of Africa, rappelling down a 14,000-foot sinkhole in search of frogs, and ingesting leaves to calm an angry 400-pound silverback gorilla in Congo. During an expedition in Madagascar, she co-discovered a rare species of mouse lemur believed to be the world’s smallest primate, prompting the prime minister of Madagascar to establish a national park to help protect the new species.

The conservationist-author-television host was recently named one of Stony Brook University’s Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes innovative graduates who have used their degree to pursue passions, help others, and lead positive change. Mayor was also awarded the prestigious Fulbright “Global Changemaker” Award.

Mayor has made frequent appearances on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Nightline, and Inside Edition. She has been profiled in People, Marie Claire, Latina, and Elle magazines.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments