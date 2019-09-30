NBC4: Miguel Gutierrez of Norwalk Killed in Hit and Run Crash on 91 Freeway

The victim and family members were on their way home from a celebration at Disneyland when he was struck by a truck

By Rick Montanez NBC4

A 34-year-old man trying to help someone who was out of gas on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning, family members said.

Miguel Gutierrez, of Norwalk, was on his way home from Disneyland when he stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound 91 Freeway near Studebaker Road just after midnight, his wife Lorraine Barajas said. Barajas said a truck struck her car, then hit her husband and dragged him on the freeway, without ever trying to stop.

The truck was described as a white stake bed truck with wooden rails. It likely has front-end damage on the passenger side.

