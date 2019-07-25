July 9-22 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Over the past two weeks there have been (51) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (60) incidents during the previous two weeks.
The greatest number of incidents occurred on Tuesdays (9) and Thursdays (10).
Break-down of crimes:
Aggravated Assault (11)
Robbery (4)
Grand Theft Auto (11)
Theft from Motor Vehicle (5)
Burglary (15, 3 Residential and 12 Commercial)
Other thefts (9)
There were (4) robberies during this time period.
(7/16-Early Morning): Victim was an Uber driver who picked up suspect. At the time of drop off, suspect robbed driver of phone and iPod Touch.
(7/18- Evening): Victim was walking down the street when suspect approached her and demanded victim’s cell phone. Suspect stole the phone and ran out of view.
(7/13- Early Morning): Victim and suspect got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Suspect ran out of location and out of view.
(7/21-Unknown): Report is unavailable at this time
[NOTE: Data is obtained from LARCIS, our report management system. INFORMATION, PERCENTAGES AND/OR COUNTS ARE TIME SENSITIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE.]
