At Least 1 Injured In Shooting Outside US Federal Courthouse, Suspect In Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect was in custody, and at least one person was injured after shots were fired outside of the U.S. Federal Courthouse Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:14 p.m. at 350 West 1st St. in downtown Los Angeles.

A male victim said to be 25-years-old, was reported to be conscious and breathing after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

