Join the Pathways 25th Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 19

STAFF REPORT

For some, it might just be a day of golf ……but for the hundreds of lives that will benefit from the proceeds raised at the Pathways 25th Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on August 19th, it is much, much more.

Pathways, a community-based organization that provides compassionate care to families living with illness and loss has been responding to community needs for more than 34 years. Through volunteer caregiving for the frail-elderly and chronically ill, hospice care for those facing the end of life and bereavement counseling and support for children and families in grief, Pathways has become the trusted friend people turn to in their time of need.

The Pathways golf tournament is the agency’s biggest event of the year, and while it’s true that there are numerous golf tournaments put on each year by other non-profit organizations, Pathways seems to have found the formula that keeps golfers coming back year after year – plenty of food, a lot of fun, a great day of golf and raising money for a good cause. “The reason our golf tournament has been so successful for the past 25 years, says Cindy Skovgard, Pathways Executive Director, is because of the incredible community support and generous donations of our food, beverage and prize sponsors.”

The Pathways tournament begins with a shot-gun start at 12:30 and with a scramble format and best ball, even the most novice of golfers can have a good day. The $175 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, complimentary balls on the driving range, lunch, dinner and an array of complimentary food and beverages throughout the course. New and returning friends supporting Pathways so far this year include: Silver Sponsors– Rose Hills, R.F. Dickson, Inc., J. Green/D. Underwood, Eagle Sponsor– Toyota, Birdie Sponsors– Michelman & Robinson, Wolfe & Wyman, The Liberty Company, and additional Course Sponsors– The Moskowitz Foundation, LA County Supervisor, Janice Hahn, Christian, Dichter, & Sluga, Watson Land Company, Delany & McBride, Dr. Bob and Marianne Hughlett, The Crooked Duck, Long Beach Home Loans, Lazy Acres, Outback Steakhouse-Lakewood, Jimmy John’s, Ten Mile Brewing, TOPA TOPA Brewing, Rabbit Ridge, Vines on the Marycrest and Hoyt Wineries.

Can you imagine what it feels like to lose a parent when you are a child or to make life decisions for an aging parent? By providing critical services (free of charge) for the frail/elderly, hospice patients and children and families in grief, Pathways helps people, just like you, who find themselves needing support.

If you would like to know more about the Pathways, sign up for the golf tournament or learn how to become a Pathways Volunteer, please contact Tina Hernandez (562)531-3031 or email Tina at [email protected]

