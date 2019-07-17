Automation Robots Invade 440,000 Square Foot Building in La Palma

THE LOGISTICS CENTER at 6565 Valley View in La Palma. Quiet logistics will eventually hire 500 employees to run the massive complex.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Quiet Logistics, Inc. one of the largest outsourced fulfillment partners to premium apparel and lifestyle brands, this week announced the opening of their first fulfillment center right here in tiny La Palma.

The new, state-of-the-art 440,000 square foot facility is the Company’s fifth U.S. warehouse in an expansion to 10-12 facilities in North America by 2022, Quite fulfills orders for fashion and lifestyle brands such as Bonobos, M. Gemi and Outdoor Voices.

With the rise of same-day delivery options, this type of automation is necessary to meet the expectations of Quiet’s clients who have large customer bases in the L.A. area.

“Some people assume these large facilities should be in rural areas with more open space, but they work better in cities that are close to more people and more labor,” Chief Executive Officer Bruce Welty said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Located at 6565 Valley View Street, Quiet’s new facility is open and fulfilling orders on behalf of a new, digitally native customer.

But automation does not mean eliminating employees.

At capacity, the warehouse will be powered by a staff of approximately 500 full-time warehouse employees, working alongside collaborative, autonomous mobile robots to ensure maximum productivity and accuracy.

“We are thrilled to open Quiet Logistics’ first West Coast fulfillment center in La Palma,” said Bruce Welty, Founder and CEO of Quiet Logistics. “Efficient shipping and delivery options are critical to the success of retail brands today. With our West Coast presence, we are able to cost-effectively reach a large population of urban customers, bringing us closer to our goal of reaching 99% of our brands’ customers with 2-day ground shipping, and over 65% with next-day ground.”

Acquired by Greenfield Partners and Related Companies, Quiet integrates robotic technology and the human touch to deliver post-click fulfillment services

“This new facility marks an important first step towards Quiet Logistics’ expansion, both nationally and globally,” said Kate Terry, Chief Revenue Officer at Quiet Logistics. “We look forward to continuing to build out Quiet’s network of urban fulfillment centers throughout the U.S. and abroad, which will enable us to provide faster delivery direct to consumer, as well as seamless omni-channel fulfillment services to our retail partners around the world.”

