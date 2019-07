Two sheriffs injured in altercation on Barrington Dr. in La Mirada

Share this:

Tweet



Email



LA MIRADA ~Two Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were hurt during an altercation at a home in La Mirada Monday night.

Deputies responded to a call for a restraining order violation around 9 p.m. on Barrington Drive.

Witnesses told Sheriff’s they heard loud screaming coming from the house.

They encountered a man in his 30’s and the altercation began. The man was finally subdued and sedated at a local hospital.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments