Streaming services still rule TV.

While Emmy voters have notoriously been slow to adapt and often stick with easy favorites, shows that live online have taken over. HBO regained the lead after last year, taking home 137 nominations to Netflix’s 117. NBC came in third place with 58 nominations, followed by Amazon Prime Video (47), CBS (43), FX Networks (32), ABC (26), Hulu (20), Fox (18) and Showtime (18).

