Closures of Long Beach Freeway (I-710) for Road Resurfacing and Bridge Widening Project

 

COMMERCE, VERNON, EAST LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces extended weekend closures and the closures of on/off-ramps on Interstate 710 (I-710) for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Closures for Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

 

Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • Up to three lanes from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed
  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp
  • Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp
  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

 

Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

  • Up to three lanes from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed
  • Southbound I-710 to southbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
  • Third St. on and off-ramps
  • Eastern Ave. on and off-ramps
  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on and off-ramps

 

Closures for Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 20:

 

Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 12 p.m.)

  • Up to three lanes from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed
  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 6 a.m.)
  • Northbound I-5 to northbound I-710 Connector

 

Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 12 p.m.)

  • Up to three lanes from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed
  • Cesar Chavez Ave. on-ramp
  • Third St. on and off-ramp
  • Eastern Ave. off-ramp
  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on-ramps

 

 

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

The work on I-710 is part of a $150.7 million pavement rehabilitation and bridge widening project that stretches 3.7 miles from Bell to East Los Angeles.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

