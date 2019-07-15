Closures of Long Beach Freeway (I-710) for Road Resurfacing and Bridge Widening Project

COMMERCE, VERNON, EAST LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces extended weekend closures and the closures of on/off-ramps on Interstate 710 (I-710) for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Closures for Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Up to three lanes from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed

from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp

Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramps

Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Up to three lanes from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed

from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed Southbound I-710 to southbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Third St. on and off-ramps

Eastern Ave. on and off-ramps

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on and off-ramps

Closures for Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 20:

Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 12 p.m.)

Up to three lanes from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed

from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on and off-ramps

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector (11 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

Northbound I-5 to northbound I-710 Connector

Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 12 p.m.)

Up to three lanes from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed

from SR-60 to Florence Ave. will be closed Cesar Chavez Ave. on-ramp

Third St. on and off-ramp

Eastern Ave. off-ramp

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. on-ramps

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

The work on I-710 is part of a $150.7 million pavement rehabilitation and bridge widening project that stretches 3.7 miles from Bell to East Los Angeles.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

