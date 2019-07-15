Closures of Long Beach Freeway (I-710) for Road Resurfacing and Bridge Widening Project

COMMERCE, VERNON, EAST LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces extended weekend closures and the closures of on/off-ramps on Interstate 710 (I-710) for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Closures for Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18
Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Up to three lanes from Florence Ave. to SR-60 will be closed
