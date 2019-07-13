Stephanie Miller Fan Page Pulls HMG-LCCN Post, Calls Publisher a Whiner

STAFF REPORT

Here is what is wrong with Facebook. As a newspaper publisher, HMG-LCCN takes criticism for all articles, and will publish all letters to the editor when appropriate. But when you get these amateur admin people who have no newspaper experience who can’t handle criticism, they pull the post and send you a message saying that you’re a whiner….

The page has 10,000 “fans.”

HMG-LCCN reaches 150,000 readers per week with an award-winning newspaper and 50,000 uniques users online every month.

Comments

