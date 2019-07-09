Artesia-Based Ukulele Class Ends With a Twang

MEMBERS of “The G Strings,” who played their ukuleles and sang “Baby Face,” “Yes, Sir, That’s My Baby,” and “Oh, Boy,” by Buddy Holley, at the June 13, Ukulele Class. Left to right are, Dave McFarland, Gloria Barrett, Bernie Goldgorin, Norma Duffy and Lance Edwall.

BY EDNA ETHINGTON

Susan’s McCormick’s Spring Ukulele Class ended on June 13, 2019, with the class having fun playing their ukuleles and singing songs led by McCormick and other class members.

For those who would like to learn to sing and play Hawaiian songs, and oldies like Tin Pan Alley songs from the 1915-1930’s, or songs from the 50’s, holiday songs and current popular songs, come and join McCormick’s Fall Intermediate Ukulele Class.

Classes will be held on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Artesia Community Center at 18750 Clarkdale in Artesia. The Fall Session is a 12-week session from September 12 to December 12 with a fee of $36.00. Students need to furnish their own ukulele and tuner. For more information about the ukulele classes, contact the City of Artesia Recreation Department at 562-865-6262.

