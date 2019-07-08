Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Announces 2019-2020 Season Lineup
CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
(CCPA) kicks off an exciting 2019-2020 Season with iconic R&B-Pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton, who delivers her greatest hits on stage on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.
The 2019-2020 Season lineup boasts world-renowned performers, including Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, legendary composer and performer Yanni, Emmy winner Benise, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer The Beach Boys, comedian Jay Leno, and many more.
The award-winning 3-D Theatricals returns as a Broadway Performance Partner, presenting a new Broadway Series that features Once, Kinky Boots, Newsies, and The King and I. Patrons enjoy significant discounts by subscribing to the Broadway, Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?, and the new National Geographic Live series. The popular Choose Your Own Season package offers theater-goers a 10-percent discount and the flexibility to customize their own season with five or more performances of their choice if orders are placed by Saturday, August 31. (Performance Partner Programs are not eligible for the Choose Your Own Package.) The CCPA is also offering Shrek the Musical, a summer special presented by 3-D Theatricals Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 25.
Place ticket orders now at cerritoscenter.com, by mail, or by calling (562) 916-8500. Order forms may also be dropped off at the Ticket Office during regular business hours. Order online and select your own seats. The CCPA Ticket Office is closed on Mondays. The CCPA also thanks our 2019-2020 Season Sponsors, which
include Aria Apartment Homes, Cerritos Auto Square, Robert and Mary Buell Family Trust, George & Bev Ray/LeFiell, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Yamaha, for their generous support.
CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 2019-2020 SEASON
SEASON OPENER
Toni Braxton
SAT, SEP 7, 2019, 8:00 PM
Michael Feinstein Shaken and Stirred
Featuring Special Guest Laura Osnes
FRI, SEP 13, 2019, 8:00 PM
Darlene Love
SAT, SEP 14, 2019, 8:00 PM
Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross
SUN, SEP 15, 2019, 7:00 PM
Home Free
THU, SEP 19, 2019, 8:00 PM
JOHNNY MATHIS – The Voice of Romance Tour
FRI, SEP 20, 2019, 8:00 PM
Neil
Sedaka
SAT, SEP 21, 2019, 8:00 PM
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
All That You Love World Tour
2019
SUN, SEP 22, 2019, 7:00 PM
Legends in Concert – Tributes to Elvis, Lady Gaga, Sting, Donna Summer
FRI, SEP 27, 2019, 8:00 PM
Dionne Warwick
SAT, SEP 28, 2019, 8:00 PM
The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids:
A Tribute to Whitney Houston
SUN, SEP 29, 2019, 7:00 PM
Emmylou Harris
THU, OCT 3, 2019, 8:00 PM
PURE YANNI – An Intimate Evening With
Yanni
FRI, OCT 4, 2019, 8:00 PM
Louie Anderson-Rita Rudner
He Said, She Said
FRI, NOV 1, 2019, 8:00 PM
Jackie Evancho The Debut
SAT, NOV 2, 2019, 8:00 PM
Colin Mochrie Presents
HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis
Featuring Master Hypnotist Asad
Mecci
SUN, NOV 3, 2019, 7:00 PM
The Four Italian Tenors
FRI, NOV 8, 2019, 8:00 PM
Benise
Fuego!
SAT, NOV 9, 2019, 8:00 PM
Erth’s Prehistoric
Aquarium
SUN, NOV 10, 2019, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM
Together, Again … for the First Time!
Davis Gaines and Dale Kristien
FRI, NOV 15, 2019, 8:00 PM
Eric Burdon & The Animals
SAT, NOV 16, 2019, 8:00 PM
Harlem 100
Featuring Mwenso and The Shakes
With Special Guests Brianna Thomas, Michela Marino Lerman, and Vuyo Sotashe
SUN, NOV 17, 2019, 7:00 PM
Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes
Paul Anka
Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My
Way
THU, NOV 21, 2019, 8:00 PM
Preservation Hall Jazz Band – A Tuba to Cuba
SAT, NOV 23, 2019, 8:00 PM
Merry-Achi Christmas
Sol de México de José Hernández,
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, and Dancers
FRI, DEC 6, 2019, 7:30 PM
SAT, DEC 7, 2019, 7:00 PM
The Beach Boys: Holiday, Harmonies, & Hits
SUN, DEC 8, 2019, 7:00 PM
Performance Partner Program
Broadway Lights the Holidays
FRI, DEC 13, 2019, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Robert and Mary Buell Family Trust
Colors of Christmas
With Peabo Bryson, Oleta Adams, Ben Vereen, and Jody Watley
SAT, DEC 14, 2019, 8:00 PM
Performance Partner Program
Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert
SUN, DEC 15, 2019, 7:00 PM
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019
With Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington,
and Special Guest Chris Walker
FRI, DEC 20, 2019, 8:00 PM
SAT, DEC 21, 2019 8:00 PM
Celtic Angels
Christmas
With Celtic Knight Dancers and
The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin
SUN, DEC 22, 2019, 7:00 PM
Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular
FRI, DEC 27, 2019, 8:00 PM
Straight No Chaser
SAT, DEC 28, 2019, 8:00 PM
British Rock Royalty
SAT, JAN 4, 2020, 8:00 PM
Frankie Avalon & Chubby Checker
SUN, JAN 5, 2020, 7:00 PM
The Temptations
FRI, JAN 10, 2020, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes
Jay Leno
SAT, JAN 11, 2020, 8:00 PM
Legends of Folk:
The Kingston Trio and
The Limeliters
With Special Guest The Brothers
Four
SUN, JAN 12, 2020, 3:00 PM
Kool & The
Gang
FRI, JAN 17, 2020, 8:00 PM
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
SAT, JAN 18, 2020, 8:00 PM
SUN, JAN 19, 2020, 7:00 PM
Columbia Artists Presents
A CAPPELLA LIVE!
Featuring
Committed, The Filharmonic, Blake Lewis, & Women of the World Deke Sharon, Creative Director
THU, JAN 23, 2020, 8:00 PM
Tony Orlando & Crystal Gayle Live in
Concert
FRI, JAN 24, 2020, 8:00 PM
MJ LIVE
SAT, JAN 25, 2020, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Cerritos Auto Square
An Intimate Evening With David Foster: Hitman Tour
Featuring Special Guest Katharine
McPhee
SUN, JAN 26, 2020, 7:00 PM
Golden Dragon Acrobats
FRI, JAN 31, 2020, 8:00 PM
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México
SAT, FEB 1, 2020, 8:00 PM
Cirque Mechanics: 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical
Marvels
FRI, FEB 7, 2020, 8:00 PM
One Night in
Memphis
FRI, MAR 6, 2020, 8:00 PM
Dinosaur World – A Brand New Dino-Mite Adventure
SUN, MAR 8, 2020, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
Albert Bergeret, Artistic Director
The Mikado
FRI, MAR 13, 2020, 8:00 PM
A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn
FRI, MAR 20, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI
Featuring Kenny Vance & The Planotones,
La La Brooks, The Capris, Larry Chance,
and Classic Sounds
SAT, MAR 21, 2020, 8:00 PM
KANSAS – Point of Know
Return
SUN, MAR 22, 2020, 7:00 PM
Motown Legends
Starring Mary Wilson of the Supremes,
The Original Vandellas, and
The Contours Featuring Joe Billingslea
FRI, MAR 27, 2020, 8:00 PM
Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
SAT, MAR 28, 2020, 8:00 PM
It’s Magic!
SUN, MAR 29, 2020, 3:00 PM
Mannequin Man by Day
Tenor by
Night
A New Musical
FRI, APR 3, 2020, 8:00 PM
SAT, APR 4, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Ballroom With a Twist
SUN, APR 5, 2020, 3:00 PM
Lea Salonga
SAT, APR 11, 2020, 8:00 PM
Brian Regan
FRI, JUNE 5, 2020, 8:00 PM
SAT, JUNE 6, 2020, 8:00 PM
Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom and Willie K
FRI, JUNE 19, 2020, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes
Keiko Matsui
SAT, JUNE 20, 2020, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by George & Bev Ray/LeFiell
ROB KAPILOW’S WMIG SERIES
Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?
BEETHOVEN – Symphony No. 7
With the Cal State Fullerton University Symphony Orchestra
WED, NOV 20, 2019, 7:30 PM
Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?
DVOŘÁK – Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81
With Young Artists from the Colburn School
WED, FEB 5, 2020, 7:30 PM
Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?
Swing: The Great Bands of the Swing Era
With Cal State Fullerton Jazz Band
WED, MAR 18, 2020, 7:30 PM
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE!
Mireya Mayor: Pink Boots and a Machete
THU, NOV 14, 2019, 7:00 PM
Brian Skerry: Ocean Soul
THU, JAN 30, 2020, 7:00 PM
Hilaree Nelson: Point of No Return
THU, MAR 12, 2020, 7:00 PM
Performance Partner Program
3-DT BROADWAY SERIES
Once
FRI, OCT 11, 18, & 25, 2019, 8:00 PM
SAT, OCT 12, 2019, 8:00 PM
SUN, OCT 13, 20, & 27, 2019, 2:00 PM
SAT, OCT 19 & 26, 2019, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
THU, OCT 24, 2019, 7:30 PM
Kinky Boots
FRI, FEB 14, 21, & 28, 2020, 8:00 PM
SAT, FEB 15, 2020, 8:00 PM
SUN, FEB 16, 23, & MAR 1, 2020, 2:00 PM
SAT, FEB 22 & 29, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
THU, FEB 27, 2020, 7:30 PM
Newsies
FRI, MAY 1, 8, & 15, 2020, 8:00 PM
SAT, MAY 2, 2020, 8:00 PM
SUN, MAY 3, 10, & 17, 2020, 2:00 PM
SAT, MAY 9 & 16, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
THU, MAY 14, 2020, 7:30 PM
The King and I
FRI, AUG 7, 14 & 21, 2020, 8:00 PM
SAT, AUG 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
SUN, AUG 9, 16, & 23, 2020, 2:00 PM
SAT, AUG 15 & 22, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
THU, AUG 20, 2020, 7:30 PM
