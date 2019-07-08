Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2019-2020 Season Lineup

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Announces 2019-2020 Season Lineup

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

(CCPA) kicks off an exciting 2019-2020 Season with iconic R&B-Pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton, who delivers her greatest hits on stage on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

The 2019-2020 Season lineup boasts world-renowned performers, including Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, legendary composer and performer Yanni, Emmy winner Benise, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer The Beach Boys, comedian Jay Leno, and many more.

The award-winning 3-D Theatricals returns as a Broadway Performance Partner, presenting a new Broadway Series that features Once, Kinky Boots, Newsies, and The King and I. Patrons enjoy significant discounts by subscribing to the Broadway, Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?, and the new National Geographic Live series. The popular Choose Your Own Season package offers theater-goers a 10-percent discount and the flexibility to customize their own season with five or more performances of their choice if orders are placed by Saturday, August 31. (Performance Partner Programs are not eligible for the Choose Your Own Package.) The CCPA is also offering Shrek the Musical, a summer special presented by 3-D Theatricals Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 25.

Place ticket orders now at cerritoscenter.com, by mail, or by calling (562) 916-8500. Order forms may also be dropped off at the Ticket Office during regular business hours. Order online and select your own seats. The CCPA Ticket Office is closed on Mondays. The CCPA also thanks our 2019-2020 Season Sponsors, which

include Aria Apartment Homes, Cerritos Auto Square, Robert and Mary Buell Family Trust, George & Bev Ray/LeFiell, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Yamaha, for their generous support.

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 2019-2020 SEASON

SEASON OPENER

Toni Braxton

SAT, SEP 7, 2019, 8:00 PM

Michael Feinstein Shaken and Stirred

Featuring Special Guest Laura Osnes

FRI, SEP 13, 2019, 8:00 PM

Darlene Love

SAT, SEP 14, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

SUN, SEP 15, 2019, 7:00 PM

Home Free

THU, SEP 19, 2019, 8:00 PM

JOHNNY MATHIS – The Voice of Romance Tour

FRI, SEP 20, 2019, 8:00 PM

Neil

Sedaka

SAT, SEP 21, 2019, 8:00 PM

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

All That You Love World Tour

2019

SUN, SEP 22, 2019, 7:00 PM

Legends in Concert – Tributes to Elvis, Lady Gaga, Sting, Donna Summer

FRI, SEP 27, 2019, 8:00 PM

Dionne Warwick

SAT, SEP 28, 2019, 8:00 PM

The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids:

A Tribute to Whitney Houston

SUN, SEP 29, 2019, 7:00 PM

Emmylou Harris

THU, OCT 3, 2019, 8:00 PM

PURE YANNI – An Intimate Evening With

Yanni

FRI, OCT 4, 2019, 8:00 PM

Louie Anderson-Rita Rudner

He Said, She Said

FRI, NOV 1, 2019, 8:00 PM

Jackie Evancho The Debut

SAT, NOV 2, 2019, 8:00 PM

Colin Mochrie Presents

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

Featuring Master Hypnotist Asad

Mecci

SUN, NOV 3, 2019, 7:00 PM

The Four Italian Tenors

FRI, NOV 8, 2019, 8:00 PM

Benise

Fuego!

SAT, NOV 9, 2019, 8:00 PM

Erth’s Prehistoric

Aquarium

SUN, NOV 10, 2019, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM

Together, Again … for the First Time!

Davis Gaines and Dale Kristien

FRI, NOV 15, 2019, 8:00 PM

Eric Burdon & The Animals

SAT, NOV 16, 2019, 8:00 PM

Harlem 100

Featuring Mwenso and The Shakes

With Special Guests Brianna Thomas, Michela Marino Lerman, and Vuyo Sotashe

SUN, NOV 17, 2019, 7:00 PM

Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes

Paul Anka

Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My

Way

THU, NOV 21, 2019, 8:00 PM

Preservation Hall Jazz Band – A Tuba to Cuba

SAT, NOV 23, 2019, 8:00 PM

Merry-Achi Christmas

Sol de México de José Hernández,

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, and Dancers

FRI, DEC 6, 2019, 7:30 PM

SAT, DEC 7, 2019, 7:00 PM

The Beach Boys: Holiday, Harmonies, & Hits

SUN, DEC 8, 2019, 7:00 PM

Performance Partner Program

Broadway Lights the Holidays

FRI, DEC 13, 2019, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Robert and Mary Buell Family Trust

Colors of Christmas

With Peabo Bryson, Oleta Adams, Ben Vereen, and Jody Watley

SAT, DEC 14, 2019, 8:00 PM

Performance Partner Program

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert

SUN, DEC 15, 2019, 7:00 PM

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019

With Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington,

and Special Guest Chris Walker

FRI, DEC 20, 2019, 8:00 PM

SAT, DEC 21, 2019 8:00 PM

Celtic Angels

Christmas

With Celtic Knight Dancers and

The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin

SUN, DEC 22, 2019, 7:00 PM

Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular

FRI, DEC 27, 2019, 8:00 PM

Straight No Chaser

SAT, DEC 28, 2019, 8:00 PM

British Rock Royalty

SAT, JAN 4, 2020, 8:00 PM

Frankie Avalon & Chubby Checker

SUN, JAN 5, 2020, 7:00 PM

The Temptations

FRI, JAN 10, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes

Jay Leno

SAT, JAN 11, 2020, 8:00 PM

Legends of Folk:

The Kingston Trio and

The Limeliters

With Special Guest The Brothers

Four

SUN, JAN 12, 2020, 3:00 PM

Kool & The

Gang

FRI, JAN 17, 2020, 8:00 PM

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

SAT, JAN 18, 2020, 8:00 PM

SUN, JAN 19, 2020, 7:00 PM

Columbia Artists Presents

A CAPPELLA LIVE!

Featuring

Committed, The Filharmonic, Blake Lewis, & Women of the World Deke Sharon, Creative Director

THU, JAN 23, 2020, 8:00 PM

Tony Orlando & Crystal Gayle Live in

Concert

FRI, JAN 24, 2020, 8:00 PM

MJ LIVE

SAT, JAN 25, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Cerritos Auto Square

An Intimate Evening With David Foster: Hitman Tour

Featuring Special Guest Katharine

McPhee

SUN, JAN 26, 2020, 7:00 PM

Golden Dragon Acrobats

FRI, JAN 31, 2020, 8:00 PM

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México

SAT, FEB 1, 2020, 8:00 PM

Cirque Mechanics: 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical

Marvels

FRI, FEB 7, 2020, 8:00 PM

One Night in

Memphis

FRI, MAR 6, 2020, 8:00 PM

Dinosaur World – A Brand New Dino-Mite Adventure

SUN, MAR 8, 2020, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Albert Bergeret, Artistic Director

The Mikado

FRI, MAR 13, 2020, 8:00 PM

A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn

FRI, MAR 20, 2020, 8:00 PM

The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI

Featuring Kenny Vance & The Planotones,

La La Brooks, The Capris, Larry Chance,

and Classic Sounds

SAT, MAR 21, 2020, 8:00 PM

KANSAS – Point of Know

Return

SUN, MAR 22, 2020, 7:00 PM

Motown Legends

Starring Mary Wilson of the Supremes,

The Original Vandellas, and

The Contours Featuring Joe Billingslea

FRI, MAR 27, 2020, 8:00 PM

Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

SAT, MAR 28, 2020, 8:00 PM

It’s Magic!

SUN, MAR 29, 2020, 3:00 PM

Mannequin Man by Day

Tenor by

Night

A New Musical

FRI, APR 3, 2020, 8:00 PM

SAT, APR 4, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Ballroom With a Twist

SUN, APR 5, 2020, 3:00 PM

Lea Salonga

SAT, APR 11, 2020, 8:00 PM

Brian Regan

FRI, JUNE 5, 2020, 8:00 PM

SAT, JUNE 6, 2020, 8:00 PM

Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom and Willie K

FRI, JUNE 19, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Aria Apartment Homes

Keiko Matsui

SAT, JUNE 20, 2020, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by George & Bev Ray/LeFiell

ROB KAPILOW’S WMIG SERIES

Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?

BEETHOVEN – Symphony No. 7

With the Cal State Fullerton University Symphony Orchestra

WED, NOV 20, 2019, 7:30 PM

Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?

DVOŘÁK – Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81

With Young Artists from the Colburn School

WED, FEB 5, 2020, 7:30 PM

Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great?

Swing: The Great Bands of the Swing Era

With Cal State Fullerton Jazz Band

WED, MAR 18, 2020, 7:30 PM

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE!

Mireya Mayor: Pink Boots and a Machete

THU, NOV 14, 2019, 7:00 PM

Brian Skerry: Ocean Soul

THU, JAN 30, 2020, 7:00 PM

Hilaree Nelson: Point of No Return

THU, MAR 12, 2020, 7:00 PM

Performance Partner Program

3-DT BROADWAY SERIES

Once

FRI, OCT 11, 18, & 25, 2019, 8:00 PM

SAT, OCT 12, 2019, 8:00 PM

SUN, OCT 13, 20, & 27, 2019, 2:00 PM

SAT, OCT 19 & 26, 2019, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

THU, OCT 24, 2019, 7:30 PM

Kinky Boots

FRI, FEB 14, 21, & 28, 2020, 8:00 PM

SAT, FEB 15, 2020, 8:00 PM

SUN, FEB 16, 23, & MAR 1, 2020, 2:00 PM

SAT, FEB 22 & 29, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

THU, FEB 27, 2020, 7:30 PM

Newsies

FRI, MAY 1, 8, & 15, 2020, 8:00 PM

SAT, MAY 2, 2020, 8:00 PM

SUN, MAY 3, 10, & 17, 2020, 2:00 PM

SAT, MAY 9 & 16, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

THU, MAY 14, 2020, 7:30 PM

The King and I

FRI, AUG 7, 14 & 21, 2020, 8:00 PM

SAT, AUG 8, 2020, 8:00 PM

SUN, AUG 9, 16, & 23, 2020, 2:00 PM

SAT, AUG 15 & 22, 2020, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

THU, AUG 20, 2020, 7:30 PM

# # #

