Two teenagers held in deadly racing collision

From LA Times

A man and his dog were killed in a suspected street-racing crash in San Marino, police said, and two teenage drivers were arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two cars that appeared to be racing as they sped west on Huntington Drive near Kenilworth Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the San Marino Police Department said in a news release.

The cars collided and one veered into the center median, striking a man who was walking his dog, police said. Both the pedestrian and dog died at the scene, authorities said.

Officers arrested the drivers, two 17-year-old boys, police said. Their identities were not released because of their ages.

Police did not name the man who was killed, but the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified him as Gabriel Crispo, 49, of San Gabriel, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Crispo’s girlfriend was walking just 200 feet behind him and witnessed the crash, KTLA reported.

Crispo worked for the past 18 years as an adjunct professor at Pasadena City College, where he taught English as a second language.

“As an individual with energy, passion and a true joy of life, Gabriel would always greet you with a genuine ‘Hello’ whenever he saw you,” Pasadena City College said in a statement. “He was deeply committed to his students and his colleagues.”

A former student said Crispo previously taught at Don Bosco Technical Institute in Rosemead.

