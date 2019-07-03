Suicide attempt closes northbound 5 freeway in San Diego

Jul 3, 2019, 11:02 a.m.

A man sitting on a bridge near Old Town San Diego has caused the northbound San Diego Freeway to be completely closed at the Old Town offramp.

Approximately half a mile of cars could not exit the freeway and hundreds of drivers were standing outside their cars waiting for a conclusion to the incident.

A California highway patrol officer was seen talking to the man who was sitting on the bridge overlooking the street.

Also seen where at least 10 police cars blocking the five freeway.

