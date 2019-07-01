PIH Health Acquires Pioneer Medical Group

Standing in front of PIH Health Hospital – Downey, PIH Health Physicians leaders welcome new physicians to the PIH Health network. Pictured (l-r) are Roberto Madrid MD, PIH Health Physicians vice president of medical operations; Pinal Doshi MD; Jerry Floro MD; Edwardo Tellez MD; Sanat Patel MD; and Andrew Zwers, PIH Health Physicians vice president of group operations.

STAFF REPORT

Welcomes New Patients, Physicians and Medical Offices to its Network

Whittier, Calif. (July 1, 2019) – PIH Health announced that it has acquired Pioneer Medical Group and all its assets, effective July 1, 2019. Forty-six health care providers are now part of its existing medical group, PIH Health Physicians (PHP).

With this acquisition, PIH Health adds eight medical office buildings to its network which are spread throughout the cities of Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, and South Gate; extending PIH Health’s reach of services to well over 50,000 community members.

“PIH Health is now able to connect with more communities, and serve as their partner in health and wellness,” said PIH Health Physicians President Brian Smolskis.

Patients can expect to receive the same excellent quality of care from their primary care physician and specialists, without interruption.

“Our primary focus during this time is conducting a smooth transition for patients to PIH Health Physicians,” added Smolskis. “We look forward to being a trusted partner in the health and wellness of our newest patients.”

The name Pioneer Medical Group will no longer be used, and all current Pioneer offices will be rebranded as PIH Health Physicians. There will be a transition period for the operations to be coordinated and the name change to be fully implemented, but new signage and materials incorporating the Pioneer medical offices into the PIH Health network will be put in place.

Patients with questions, can call 562.967.2600 Ext. 81098 for more information. If you are looking for a physician or specialist, please visit PIHHealth.org/Find-a-Doctor.

