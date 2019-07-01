Angel Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Suddenly Dies

FROM NBCNEWS

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” according to a team statement.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died suddenly on Monday; the team’s game against the Texas Rangers was called off.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead a hotel room at the Hilton hotel in Southlake, according to the Southlake Police Department.

Police said Skaggs was found unresponsive at 2:18 p.m. Foul play was not suspected.

“It is with great sorrow that report that Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels wrote in a statement.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

