Los Angeles Times Believes Duncan Hunter Seducing Woman is Better Front Page Material Than Robert Mueller Testifying

Courtesy TheHill.com

BY BRIAN HEWS

Apparently the editorial board at the Los Angeles times thinks that a tiny-town crooked Congressman having illicit affairs is more important than Robert Mueller testifying in front of Congress.

Duncan Hunter, who apparently used campaign funds to seduce woman, is on the front page while the Mueller story is buried on page 8.

That’s what you get when you have former online magazine editors running print newspapers…..

By the way, Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News will be breaking a huge story this Thursday involving the Los Angeles Times and highly unethical behavior within its top corporate officers, stay tuned.

Comments

