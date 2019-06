NYT: President Trump accused of raping talk show host at luxury Manhattan department store in 1990s

Journalist E. Jean Carroll, pictured attending an event at NeueHouse in Manhattan in November 2015, alleges she was raped by President Trump in the mid-1990s. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ELLE)

From New York Times

A veteran New York lifestyle journalist in a first-person essay published Friday says Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room at a ritzy Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

