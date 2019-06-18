ERUSD Invites Community to Meet Superintendent Search Firm

Share this:

Tweet



Email



STAFF REPORT

The El Rancho Unified School District will host a community forum tomorrow June 19 at 6 p.m. at El Rancho high cafeteria.

The board is asking all members of the community to meet with controversial executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates who are going to assist the board in the search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Carmelo Franco from HYA will be there to “gather input” on the selection of the new superintendent.

El Rancho High located at 6501 Passons Blvd, Pico Rivera, Ca., 90660.

HYA has a history of bad choices for superintendents, including selecting a man who was later found to have nude photos on his computer.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments