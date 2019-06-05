Masked Robbers Target Randy Donut Shop at Rosecrans and Studebaker

From NBC
Three masked thieves dressed in all black robbed a doughnut shop in the city of Norwalk Tuesday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., at least three men entered the 24-hour Randy Donut Shop located at Rosecrans Avenue and Studebaker Road through the main entrance and jumped over the counter. Two of the masked robbers took the registers while the third held a doughnut shop employee at gunpoint.
A second employee hid in the kitchen.
The three left through the back exit of the shop and fled the scene in a four-door, silver colored sedan. About $400 worth of cash and items were stolen.
