DOWNEY MAYOR’S CORNER: Downey Has a Stunning Lineup of Summer Fun

By Mayor Rick Rodriguez

Summer is here and with that comes the opportunity to enjoy the city of Downey. Every year our Parks and Recreation Department works hard to put together a wide variety of programs and events for our students and residents to enjoy during the summer months.

The first Twilight Summer Concert of the year will be held June 12th. Concerts are held at Furman Park every Wednesday at 7:00 pm through July 17th. Enjoy beautiful Southern California weather as you dance to Country, Salsa and Swing. Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs and dancing shoes. Food, beverages and snacks will be available for sale. Pets are welcome as long as they are kept on a leash.

Another great event happening at our City’s park is the ‘Golden Music & More’ event. Enjoy family fun under the stars at Golden Park on August 3rdat 5:00 pm. The Tease Band will be playing the best in Latin, R&B, Top-40, Old School, 80’s, 90’s and more. For the little ones Sing the movie will play at dusk on a large inflatable outdoorscreen.

With school out for summer the city has several options for kids to play, learn and be safe. “Wilderness Camp” is open to six to 14 year olds and will be held at Furman Park. The “Performing Arts Camp” is open to eight to 15 year olds. “Playground Adventures” will be held at various city parks and is on open to six to 12 year olds. The “Girls on Fire Summer “workshop is open to 6thto 12thgrade female students of the Downey Unified School District. The Columbia Memorial Space Center is offering robotics and engineering camp for children ages nine to 14 year olds. For more information and to register for these camps please visitdowneyca.org and columbiaspacescience.org.

Summer is also a great time for older kids to volunteer. Join the City of Downey Volunteer Program and become a part of something great. A list of city opportunities as well as local organizations can be found on the city’s website. For information on volunteer opportunities, follow us on our Facebook page or contact the city’s Volunteer Coordinator Juddy Montenegro at [email protected] or 562-904-7284.

The Downey Youth Commission application process is open. We are seeking eager student leaders interested in becoming involved and learning more about our municipal government system. Deadline to submit application to City Clerk’s office is July 10.

Stay Healthy Downey is a community collaborative that focuses on health and nutrition. They have been working with local organizations and health providers such as the Whole Child, Alta Med and the LA County Department of Health to bring health and wellness classes to our

community. Classes are free of charge and are held at the Barbara J. Riley Community Senior Center and are available for ages 12 and up.

To get to all of these events make sure to take the Downey LINK, the City’s public transit system. All routes begin and end at the Downey Depot Transpiration Center located at 8150 Nance Street and fare is only 50¢ a ride.

The Neighborhood Beautification Awards Program is going on now until June 21st. This program was established to recognize and reward residents, property owners and businesses for improvements and maintenance of their properties. Through their efforts, beautiful place to live and work. Visit downeyca.org for an application.

Thank you all our Downey residents who continue to make our city great. I am always available for any questions or ideas you may have. Happy Summer!

