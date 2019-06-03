WIRED: 885 MILLION SENSITIVE FINANCIAL RECORDS EXPOSED ONLINE

AFTER A SOLID decade of nonstop corporate data breachesand exposures, you’d think large organizations would have at least fixed the most basic and obviously damaging types of data mishandling. But there’s clearly still a long way to go. On Friday, independent security journalist Brian Krebs revealed that the real estate and title insurance giant First American had 885 million sensitive customer financial records, going back to 2003, exposed on its website for anyone to access. And while there isn’t currently evidence that anyone actually found and stole the information, it was so easy to grab—and so obviously valuable to scammers—that it’s hard to rule out that possibility.

