Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates Independence Day with Its First-Ever July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

The Inaugural Salute to the Stars and Stripes is Included in the Price of Admission to Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal City, California, June 3, 2019 – Universal Studios Hollywood lights up the night sky with its first-ever July 4th fireworks celebration, inviting guests to enjoy a spectacular aerial display that will take place in multiple locations within the theme park.
This exciting new addition is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Hollywood.
As the spirit of Independence Day sweeps across the theme park, guests can toast the day by enjoying the theme park’s many popular rides and attractions, before the festive pyrotechnics extravaganza, synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites, begins at 9:30pm.
In addition to the fireworks display, guests can delight in the return of “Dark Arts at Hogwarts™ Castle” as it illuminates the evening sky with nightly shows featuring lights, music and special effects within “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.” The program runs from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, August 11.
Sparks also will fly the moment guests step aboard the world-famous Studio Tour and take a wild ride on “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” or when they meet Stuart, Tim and Tom on “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and join Optimus Prime on a search for the All-Spark on “Transformers™: The Ride 3-D.” From “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride” to “King Kong 360 3D,” “The Walking Dead” attraction and “WaterWorld,” electricity is in the air.
With so much to see and do at Universal Studios Hollywood, the new California Neighbor Pass invites guests to experience 175 days of fun for $149 when purchased online. VisitUniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more details. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.
More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter.Universal Orlando Resort also will celebrate Independence Day with three days packed with family-friendly excitement from July 4-6. Guests can enjoy a character dance party, amazing pyrotechnics, thrilling rides and live musical performances.
