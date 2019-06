Man who left infant behind dumpster in Bellflower surrenders himself to police custody at the border

STAFF REPORT

Alexander Echeverria, who left his 8 month old daughter behind a dumpster in Bellflower, has surrenderd himself to police custody.

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Alexander Echeverria surrendered himself to police custody at the United States/Mexico border. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department held a press conference to provide an investigative update and additional details regarding the case.

