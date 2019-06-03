Eureka! Restaurant in Cerritos is More Than Just Great Burgers

THE BAR AT EUREKA! in Cerritos serves 30 craft beers on tap, with 15 of them being permanent and the other 15 being rotating beer handles for those always looking to discover something new, the bar also features more than 50 American small-batch whiskeys and 14 craft cocktails.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Eureka! You’ve found just the restaurant you were looking for in Cerritos! This new addition to the community is conveniently located right off the 605 freeway and 183rd Street in Plaza 183.

With a commitment to being a scratch kitchen and providing exceptional hospitality, Eureka! creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience like no other restaurant: great food accompanied by an all-American beverage program. Eureka! features an elevated craft beverage program at an approachable price point that is perfect for locals to dine, drink, and socialize. Sourcing an impressive craft beer collection from local breweries, the bar consists of 30 craft beers on tap, with 15 of them being permanent and the other 15 being rotating beer handles for those always looking to discover something new.

The discovery doesn’t stop there as the bar also features more than 50 American small-batch whiskeys and 14 craft cocktails along with a seasonal “Farmers Market Cocktail”. This cocktail program pushes bartender’s boundaries on creativity and discovery as ingredients for this cocktail must come from the nearby Cerritos Farmers’ Market.

If you’re looking for a place with all-American food, the best craft beer selection and the best whiskey bar in Cerritos, then look no further.

Eureka! has all the bases covered. Whether guests are looking to enjoy a delicious lunch with colleagues or dinner with family, grab a craft beer with friends during “hoppy” hour, or a boozy weekend brunch on the dog-friendly patio, Eureka! is the perfect restaurant for any occasion!

Commercial Real Estate Developers and Eureka! Co-founders Justin Nedelman and Paul Frederick, were on the search for restaurant tenants to fill vacancies in their shopping centers during the 2009 recession and as the search became harder to come, they decided to create their own. Fast forward 10 years later, Eureka! has grown to 25 restaurants with no two being the same. Eureka! is dedicated to localizing the design, offerings, and events. Now go discover your local Eureka! in Cerritos.

