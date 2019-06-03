Compton City Council cancels weekly meeting, again, as the ‘Crisis in Compton’ continues

From FOX LA

– Some Compton residents said they are fed up their city representatives. They are specifically talking about three council members — Janna Zurita, Isaac Galvan and Tana McCoy. Residents have said that this trio is often missing from city meetings, bringing business to a halt in the City of Compton.

On Tuesday night, the council was supposed to vote on using $1 million in funding to fix the potholes throughout the city.

