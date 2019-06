11 dead, 6 injured in Virginia Beach shooting

>At least 11 people were killed and six people injured by a shooter who was shot and killed by police at the city’s Municipal Center in Princess Anne on Friday afternoon, Virginia Beach police Chief Jim Cervera said.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dwyer said. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors and colleagues.”

