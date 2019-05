MUELLER: ‘If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so’

It is clear, Mueller would have prosecuted Trump if he were not the President.

Mueller could not, in all of his investigative work, demonstrate to his satisfaction that Trump did not obstruct justice.

Translation: “Congress please start impeachment hearings.”

