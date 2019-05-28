Man Found Hanged to Death at Concordia Lutheran Church and Preschool in Cerritos

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that a man apparently committed suicide sometime in the last 24 hours at Concordia Lutheran Church located at 13633 183rd St. in Cerritos.

The man was found by a preschool teacher at around 11:37 am today.

LA County Fire responded to the call and pronounced the man deceased at 11:58 am.

Homicide began their investigation after the Coroner took the body.

The man has not been identified.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

