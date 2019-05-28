Fresno Grizzlies Minor League Baseball Team Plays Video During Game Depicting Ocasio Cortez as an ‘Enemy of Freedom’

Share this:

Tweet



Email



FROM FOX NEWS

A Washington Nationals minor league affiliate apologized Monday for a Memorial Day tribute video that appeared to show an image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., between dictators Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro while former President Ronald Reagan spoke of the “enemies of freedom.”

Fresno Grizzlies team president, Derek Franks, told KSEE-TV playing the video was “truly an oversight.” The team also released a statement apologizing for playing the clip.

AN OVERSIGHT?

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments