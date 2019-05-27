One Year-Old Baby Found Dead Behind Funeraria del Angel Mortuary in Bellflower

STAFF REPORT

Deputies are investigating the death of an infant girl who was found in a parking lot in Bellflower.

The baby girl, believed to be around 1 year old, was found today at approximately 10:40 a.m. in the at the Funeraria del Angel Mortuary located on the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard.

The girl was found in an infant car seat partially wrapped in a blanket, behind a dumpster at the mortuary.

Paramedics pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has made contact with individuals believed to be the girl’s family members.

No further details about the girl’s identity or circumstances of her death were immediately available.

